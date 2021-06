Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 18:01 Hits: 1

Germany is discussing ways to compensate Ukraine for the financial loss it will suffer from the completion of a controversial Russian natural-gas pipeline backed by Berlin, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told Congress.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/germany-compensation-ukraine-blinken/31295014.html