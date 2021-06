Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 15:52 Hits: 2

The leader of the latest military coup has named a new prime minister. Choguel Maiga, a Malian political veteran, was a key player in the protest movement against deposed president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in 2020.

