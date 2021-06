Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 16:40 Hits: 2

For some locals in Venice, the absence of cruise ships from the city was one of the few upsides of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the city's waterways left cleaner and calmer as a result. But as the first cruise liner to set out from the city since Covid restrictions were eased left port on Saturday, June 5, many now fear a return to business as usual.

