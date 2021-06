Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 18:28 Hits: 2

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Monday unveiled details of a task force of prosecutors to combat human smuggling and corruption in Central America as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Guatemala for talks with President Alejandro Giammattei. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/08/us-unveils-task-force-on-human-smuggling-as-harris-meets-guatemala-leader