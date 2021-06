Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 17:59 Hits: 2

The WHO on Monday (Jun 7) called for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to give Covax first refusal on new doses, or commit half of their volumes to the global jab equity scheme.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/who-urges-covid-19-jab-makers-to-give-covax-50-of-doses-14967832