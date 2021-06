Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 10:00 Hits: 8

The world is entering a new era of warfare, with artificial intelligence taking center stage. AI is making militaries faster, smarter and more efficient. But if left unchecked, it threatens to destabilize the world.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-warns-artifical-intelligence-arms-race-already-underway/a-57769444?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf