The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Senegalese professor holds pupil’s baby during class in show of support for student mothers

Category: World Hits: 11

Senegalese professor holds pupil’s baby during class in show of support for student mothers A Senegalese professor took to Twitter on June 2 to share two photos of himself teaching … while carrying a baby belonging to one of his students. Labaly Touré, a professor at the University of Kaolack, said he was surprised by the widespread positive reaction to his posts, adding that his aim was to raise awareness about the challenges faced by student mothers.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/africa/20210607-senegal-professor-carries-students-baby-during-class

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version