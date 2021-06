Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 09:51 Hits: 11

France's competition regulator on Monday fined Google 220 million euros ($267 million) after finding it had abused its dominant market position for placing online ads, the latest move by European authorities to take tougher stances against US tech giants.

