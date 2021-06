Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 06:15 Hits: 11

KUALA TERENGGANU (Bernama): The largest Covid-19 cluster in the Hulu Terengganu district, namely the Kampung Matang cluster which has recorded 127 positive cases so far, was triggered by interstate travel and visits during the recent Aidilfitri celebration. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/07/state-health-chief-hulu-terengganu039s-largest-cluster-triggered-by-travel-and-raya-visits-still-active-and-has-spread