Facebook Bans Trump for Two Years Over Public Safety Risk

Facebook announced on Friday it had banned the account of U.S. former President Donald Trump for two years, following an inquiry by its Oversight Board into the Capitol riots, on January 6, 2021, ahead of Joe Biden's inaugurations.

"Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols," the social media giant explained.

"At the end of this period, we will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded. We will evaluate external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly, and other markers of civil unrest," Facebook added, noticing that if after the two years the risk remains, the sanction will be extended.

Trump replied upon the announcement complaining about censorship. "They shouldn’t be allowed to get away with this censoring and silencing, and ultimately, we will win. Our country can’t take this abuse anymore!" the former president said in a statement.
 

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Facebook-Bans-Trump-for-Two-Years-Over-Public-Safety-Risk-20210604-0027.html

