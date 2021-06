Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 June 2021 07:02 Hits: 2

The U.N. humanitarian chief warned Friday that famine is imminent in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and the country's north and there is a risk that hundreds of thousands of people or more will die.

