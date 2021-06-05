Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 June 2021 08:21 Hits: 4

On May 27, a video of what appears to be a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fight between two women began to make the rounds on Iranian social media. The match, which took place in the suburbs of Tehran, caught the attention of many. It was the first time that an underground MMA fight – forbidden for women in the Islamic Republic – was caught on tape. But according to our Observer, this video actually shows a widespread scam taking advantage of female MMA hopefuls.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210604-the-real-scam-behind-iran-s-underground-female-mma-fights