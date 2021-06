Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 June 2021 09:50 Hits: 3

BUDAPEST, June 5 (Reuters) - Marton Aszalos, a young Hungarian ambulance paramedic, and vet Eniko Tokacs-Mathe had to cancel their wedding twice during the pandemic and are finally getting ready for their big day this summer as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/05/as-hungary-lifts-restrictions-couples-can-wed-at-last