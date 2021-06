Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 10:12 Hits: 4

A man shot a woman and then himself on the grounds of a district court in northern Germany. The incident is under investigation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-man-shoots-woman-then-himself-in-court/a-57767317?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf