Category: World Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 13:06 Hits: 6

The Russian leader says his country is ready for more cooperation with Europe. He also says it's a "myth" that Russia isn't concerned about the environment, promising to cut emissions faster than the EU.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nord-stream-2-first-section-of-pipeline-is-complete-putin-says/a-57780732?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf