Category: World Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 17:37 Hits: 9

New restrictive voting laws in many Republican-ruled US states are hollowing out citizens’ basic civil rights, especially those of African Americans. DW’s Ines Pohl says an existential attack on democracy is underway.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-us-voting-rights-restrictions-are-a-warning-to-all-democracies/a-57781184?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf