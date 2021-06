Category: World Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 18:04 Hits: 8

Russia's main opposition figure is currently in a penal colony. His family and supporters have celebrated his birthday online.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/alexei-navalny-marks-45th-birthday-in-prison/a-57784005?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf