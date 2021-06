Category: World Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 18:38 Hits: 14

A mass vaccination program in Brazil protects a town from COVID-19, Stephen Hawking's works will be preserved, and a Greek island goes all green on cars. DW shares some feel-good stories from this week.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/icymi-feel-good-stories-from-around-the-world/a-57784083?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf