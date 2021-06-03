Linguistic treasures: Exploring France's regional languages

Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 14:56 Hits: 4

French is the official language of France, but the country also counts dozens of regional languages. So what are they and who speaks them? While many regional languages are alive and well, time and time again they cause a national debate. Recently a law aimed at protecting regional languages was partially repealed by France's Constitutional Council, which saw it as a threat to national unity. We take a closer look in this edition of French Connections.

