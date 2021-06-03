Hong Kongers turn to social media to keep memory of Tiananmen Square alive

Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 19:53 Hits: 4

For the first time since the 1989 massacre, there will be no formal vigils in the Chinese-speaking world to mark the events of Tiananmen Square 32 years ago, when China used tanks and soldiers to crush protests by unarmed pro-democracy activists. In Hong Kong, many are turning to social media to bypass a ban on public gatherings, quietly determined to ensure those gunned down are not forgotten.

