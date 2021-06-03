The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hong Kongers turn to social media to keep memory of Tiananmen Square alive

Hong Kongers turn to social media to keep memory of Tiananmen Square alive For the first time since the 1989 massacre, there will be no formal vigils in the Chinese-speaking world to mark the events of Tiananmen Square 32 years ago, when China used tanks and soldiers to crush protests by unarmed pro-democracy activists. In Hong Kong, many are turning to social media to bypass a ban on public gatherings, quietly determined to ensure those gunned down are not forgotten.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210603-hong-kongers-turn-to-social-media-to-keep-memory-of-tiananmen-square-alive

