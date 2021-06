Category: World Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 16:30 Hits: 8

As of June 9, France will reopen for international tourism, removing the need for coronavirus tests for vaccinated Europeans and allowing vaccinated tourists from most of the rest of the world, including the United States, to also come back but with a negative test in hand. Check out our infographic to see what conditions apply to your country.

