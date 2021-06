Category: World Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 18:21 Hits: 8

WINDHOEK (Reuters) - Germany's offer to fund projects in Namibia worth more than a billion euros ($1.22 billion) over 30 years to atone for its role in genocide and property seizures in its-then colony more than a century ago is not enough, Namibian Vice President Nangolo Mbumba said on Friday. Read full story

