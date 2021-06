Category: World Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 19:28 Hits: 8

Envoys from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations held talks with Myanmar's junta Friday, with its top general reiterating he would only allow fresh elections once the coup-stricken country had returned to "normal."

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/asean-envoys-meet-myanmar-junta-leader-14950280