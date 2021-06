Category: World Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 17:51 Hits: 8

Following a series of high-profile killings of women in Austria, activists are focusing on the enforcement of domestic violence laws and stemming a rise in sexist language. For some, the current discussion represents a possible turning point for more decisive action.

