Category: World Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 17:54 Hits: 7

After being transparent about dropping out of the French Open to protect her mental health, Naomi Osaka’s sponsors have stuck by her. The tennis star, who is the world’s highest–paid female athlete, joins a growing list of pro athletes speaking out on mental health.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2021/0604/Amid-a-mental-health-battle-sponsors-side-with-Naomi-Osaka?icid=rss