Facebook will keep Trump's suspension in place until 2023 and tighten the leash on all politicians

Donald Trump won’t become eligible for reinstatement on Facebook until two years after his initial suspension, the social media company announced Friday, and Trump will only be reinstated at that point “if the risk to public safety has receded.” This leaves Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts suspended until at least January 7, 2023. He was originally suspended indefinitely, but Facebook’s Oversight Board said “it was not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension,” prompting the company to specify the two-year plan.

When Trump becomes eligible for possible reinstatement, ”We will evaluate external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest. If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded,” Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, said in a statement. “When the suspension is eventually lifted, there will be a strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions that will be triggered if Mr. Trump commits further violations in future, up to and including permanent removal of his pages and accounts.”

January 2023 is an interesting time to consider Trump’s future on social media, because … well, this:

Facebook: We’re suspending the racist nutjob who let half a million Americans die and sent terrorists to attack the Capitol but only until he’s ready to run for president again. June 4, 2021

Nonetheless it’s a striking statement: Facebook continues to see Donald Trump as a a threat to public safety.

In a statement, Trump grumped that the continuing suspension was “an insult,” saying “They shouldn’t be allowed to get away with this censoring and silencing, and ultimately, we will win. Our Country can’t take this abuse anymore!”

Trump, of course, can combat efforts to silence him by going on Fox News, One America News, Newsmax, any of dozens of heavily listened right-wing podcasts, or his own blog. Well, not that last one. He had to shut it down because it was such a failure. It’s amazing, really, how irrelevant Trump has become, even as Republicans cling to him, trying to twist Congress to his wishes and using their power in Arizona to try to delegitimize the 2020 election in that state. But give him back his big platforms like Facebook and Twitter, and the threat very much returns.

Facebook’s announcement on Trump’s fate was accompanied by a shift in how the social media company will deal with politicians more generally. “Under Facebook’s new policies, posts made directly by politicians still won’t be subject to review by the company’s network of independent fact checkers. But they will for the first time be opened up to enforcement against more rules for things like bullying that Facebook’s moderators apply to other users,” The Verge reported. According to ArsTechnica, “the new policy could represent a marked shift from Facebook’s stance toward politicians over the last several years.” We’ll believe that Facebook is really enforcing its rules evenhandedly when we see it, but if the company does significantly change how much leeway it gives politicians, even if Trump is reinstated in 2023, he could be returning to a very different platform.

For now, though, everyone point and laugh at the guy who lost his election, his Twitter account, and his Facebook account. He hates it when you do that.

