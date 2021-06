Category: World Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 01:51 Hits: 5

Germany's compensation offer to apologize for the colonial-era genocide against the Herero and Nama people has been rejected by some chiefs. Despite criticism, Namibia's top negotiator told DW the deal will go ahead.

