Category: World Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 01:37 Hits: 5

Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, who was arrested after his plane was forced to land in Minsk, appeared on state television Thursday in a tearful interview that family and campaigners say was conducted under duress.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210604-opposition-decries-hostage-video-as-belarus-airs-interview-with-detained-journalist