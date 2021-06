Category: World Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 09:16 Hits: 6

DHAKA (Reuters) - A boat carrying dozens of Rohingya refugees that set sail in February but had been adrift in the Andaman Sea with engine failure has landed on an Indonesian island after a voyage of more than 100 days, a human rights official said on Friday. Read full story

