Biden Reveals Plans to Share COVID-19 Vaccines

On Thursday, the White House revealed that president Joe Biden's plan to share COVID-19 vaccines with the rest of the world, as he pledged earlier in the year following criticism for the hoarding of vaccines and the raw materials export ban hindered vaccine production in India.

According to the press release, the U.S. will allocate around 75 percent of the first batch of 25 million doses to the COVAX mechanism, including 6 million for Latin America and the Caribbean, 7 million to South and Southeast Asia, and 5 million to Africa.

Hoarding King @Biden ready to share #what left with the rest of his key allies

Biden announces plan to share 25 million #COVID19 vaccine doses with rest of world https://t.co/KA2ijFbPxwpic.twitter.com/meauUIebpA June 4, 2021

"The remaining doses, just over 6 million, will be shared directly with countries experiencing surges, those in crisis, and other partners and neighbors, including Canada, Mexico, India, and the Republic of Korea," the White House explained.

Furthermore, on Thursday, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a conversation with vice-president Kamala Harris to restore the supply of raw materials to the country, which is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, and it has faced a devastating COVID-19 pandemic.



