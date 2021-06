Category: World Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 05:31 Hits: 7

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday that bans U.S. entities from investing in dozens of Chinese companies with alleged ties to defense or surveillance technology sectors, a move his administration says expands the scope of a legally flawed Trump-era order.

