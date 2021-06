Category: World Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 05:52 Hits: 6

A senior British judge has announced that she will quit Hong Kong's top court when her term ends, stating that there were "all sorts of question marks" over Beijing's new national security law, media reported on Friday (Jun 4).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/senior-british-judge-quit-top-hong-kong-court-brenda-hale-14946472