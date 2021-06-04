News Roundup: DeJoy under investigation; Gaetz probe widens; Trump plans new rallies

Category: World Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 02:30 Hits: 7

In the news today: Postmaster General Louise DeJoy joins the ranks of Trump-allied officials known to be under federal investigation. Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, already being investigated for the alleged sex trafficking of a minor, is now being probed over a potential cover-up scheme. Donald Trump will soon be reinitiating public rallies—but, according to allies, he’s now so delusional that he believes he could be returned to office by August, toppling Joe Biden. Does he intend to goad new audiences into violent action to see those plans through?

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• DeJoy under investigation by FBI, grand jury, for potential campaign finance violations

• Matt Gaetz reportedly being investigated for cover-up scheme and mysteriously missing a wad of money

• Biden's rescue plan working: Full fridges, utilities and rent paid, despair lifted

• Biden offers major concession on taxes to get Republicans to move on infrastructure

• After months of ranting to Mar-a-Lago guests, sore loser Trump is about to return to public speeches

From the community:

• In retreat, they are salting the earth behind them

• Space Archeology Delivers A New Perspective on the Ancient City of Troy

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2033515