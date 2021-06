Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 16:32 Hits: 6

(Reuters) - The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross met Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing on Thursday and made the case for better aid access and prison visits as well as raising the use of force during security operations, the ICRC said. Read full story

