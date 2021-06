Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 16:51 Hits: 6

LISBON (Reuters) - Tired of mixed messages, British sunseekers in Portugal reacted with fury and disbelief to their government's decision to reimpose a quarantine regime for travellers coming from the popular southern European destination. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/04/039it039s-unfair039-british-tourists-fume-as-portugal-removed-from-safe-travel-list