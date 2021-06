Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 09:19 Hits: 2

Considered in isolation, some of the Biden administration's recent decisions on sanctions and transatlantic diplomacy may seem overly accommodating. But looming over everything – including Biden's upcoming European tour – is the pursuit of a united Western policy to deal with an increasingly aggressive China.

