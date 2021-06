Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 10:17 Hits: 3

His first visit to Europe since taking office gives US President Joe Biden an opportunity to exorcise the toxic legacy of Donald Trump’s America First nationalism and isolationism. But will he succeed in promoting multilateral cooperation on global challenges while also forging a robust Western stance toward China?

