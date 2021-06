Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 11:45 Hits: 3

Never before have the climate goals, needs, and challenges of the US and the EU been so closely aligned. When Joe Biden visits Europe for the first time as US president, he should capitalize on this to begin forging a transatlantic green deal.

