Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021

Following an increase in consumer prices during the first quarter of the year, commentators who were already wringing their hands about inflation have now doubled down on their position. But the economic arguments used to justify such fears simply do not stand up to scrutiny.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/larry-summers-weak-inflation-argument-by-james-k-galbraith-2021-06