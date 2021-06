Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 10:59 Hits: 3

The Cannes Film Festival returns this year for its 74th edition, running from July 6 to 17 after the Covid-19 pandemic deprived the world's leading film festival of its 2020 edition.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20210603-cannes-film-festival-announces-selections-for-its-2021-competition