DR Congo: After devastating volcano eruption, families still looking for missing children

Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 12:38 Hits: 3

The eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo on May 22 and the evacuation order for the city of Goma five days later have displaced thousands of people. Amidst frantic departures, some families were separated, leaving very young children to fend for themselves. A group of local organisations are working to care for these children and help them reunite with their families.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/africa/20210603-dr-congo-volcano-eruption-families-missing-children