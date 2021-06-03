The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

DR Congo: After devastating volcano eruption, families still looking for missing children

DR Congo: After devastating volcano eruption, families still looking for missing children The eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo on May 22 and the evacuation order for the city of Goma five days later have displaced thousands of people. Amidst frantic departures, some families were separated, leaving very young children to fend for themselves. A group of local organisations are working to care for these children and help them reunite with their families. 

