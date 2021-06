Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 14:10 Hits: 4

Alarmed by new data showing that its fertility rate is now similar to that of aging Japan, China has announced that it will permit families to have up to three children. Yet without broader reforms to address high costs of living and rural-urban divides, the new policy could make a difficult problem worse.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-three-child-policy-wont-fix-demographics-by-nancy-qian-1-2021-06