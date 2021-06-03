The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Canada Asks for Papal Apology Over Indigenous Children Genocide

Category: World Hits: 3

Canada Asks for Papal Apology Over Indigenous Children Genocide

Canada’s government asked Pope Francis on Wednesday for an apology over the participation of the Catholic Church in Canada’s residential school system, following the discovery of remains of 215 Indigenous children at a site where it was the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.

RELATED:

Genocide In Canada: Mass Grave of Indian Children Found

The children were among over 150,000 First Nation minors taken from their families to catholic-led residential schools to instruct them into entering the Canadian society from the 19th century to the 1970s. They were forced to convert to Christianism, sexually abused, prevented from speaking their native language, and estimated that at least 6000 died.

The discovery has sparked outrage and grief as the United Nations Human Rights Office called on Wednesday the Canadian government to conduct and investigate the deaths of the Indigenous children at residential schools.

Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission ruled in 2015 that the residential schools were "a cultural genocide" and demanded back then an apology from the Pope, a petition renewed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2017. 

 

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Canada-Asks-for-Papal-Apology-Over-Indigenous-Children-Genocide-20210602-0024.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version