Counter-terrorism in the Sahel: A training session with French special forces

Counter-terrorism in the Sahel: A training session with French special forces One year ago, French special forces killed Abdelmalek Droukdel, the leader of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM). The Algerian jihadist, who had led several attacks in his own country, was killed near the Algerian border in Mali. But France's fight against jihadists in Africa's Sahel region continues, with more than 5,000 of the country's troops engaged in the operations.

