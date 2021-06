Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 11:35 Hits: 3

As India grapples with the deadly coronavirus, the Sikh community is seeking to bridge the gap in medical supplies and aid — just months after being labeled "anti-national" and "secessionist."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-india-s-sikh-community-steps-up-amid-pandemic/a-57756219?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf