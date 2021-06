Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 14:19 Hits: 2

On Thursday, the Slovenian Press Agency (STA) celebrates its 30th anniversary. On the same day, it will be 154 days since the government of the EU country stopped funding this public service.

