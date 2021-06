Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 15:19 Hits: 3

The United Nations-backed program to provide COVID-19 vaccines for low and middle-income countries has secured more than 132 million doses through donations.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covax-summit-rich-countries-pledge-an-extra-2-4-billion/a-57758640?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf