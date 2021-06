Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 16:58 Hits: 3

A Dutch parents group claims that TikTok is putting children at risk with its content and is collecting too much data. They claim the Chinese smartphone app is in breach of EU law.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/dutch-parents-sue-tiktok-for-%E2%82%AC1-4-billion/a-57762350?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf