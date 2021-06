Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 19:15 Hits: 2

The new translation, complete with scholarly commentary, has hit bookstores in France. The country's chief rabbi, Haim Korsia, said the book offered a lesson on how not to turn away when confronted with evil.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/new-french-translation-of-hitler-s-mein-kampf-hits-bookstores/a-57764007?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf