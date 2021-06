Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 05:40 Hits: 4

Paxton Smith swapped her approved commencement speech for one on abortion rights. Her attack on Texas passing one of the most stringent anti-abortion laws in the US has since gone viral.

